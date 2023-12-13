Family of woman killed in hit-and-run expected to announce reward

The family of a Minnesota doctor is expected to announce a reward for any information on who may have hit and killed their loved one while she was walking in Mille Lacs County.

The person responsible for killing 56-year-old Cathy Ann Donovan last month still hasn’t been found. Investigators said the vehicle that fatally struck Donovan would likely have heavy front-end damage.

Her family, along with the State Patrol, are set to provide details about the new reward at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minnesota State Patrol says Donovan was walking her dogs along Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County when she was hit shortly before 5 p.m.

Coworkers say she had just gone home to walk her dogs, something she did regularly, when she was hit. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says one of the dogs died and the other survived.

Authorities previously said they were looking for a vehicle-of-interest, describing it as a dark blue or metallic gray in color and is a four-door car or SUV. In addition, the vehicle has full width taillights that could extend across the back.

Mille Lacs Health System confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Donovan was a family practice physician at its hospitals and clinics and had been with the health system for 27 years.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the vehicle pictured above is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026 or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

