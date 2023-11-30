State Patrol releases more information on vehicle of interest in Mille Lacs County fatal hit-and-run

Minnesota State Patrol has released more information on a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run in Mille Lacs County on Nov. 13.

Dr. Cathy Donovan died in the crash on Highway 169 near Grand Casino Mille Lacs.

State Patrol officials are interested in speaking to the driver of the vehicle pictured below.

Photo shows a vehicle of interest in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run in Mille Lacs County (Courtesy: MN State Patrol).

State Patrol released more information on the vehicle Thursday, saying investigators believe:

The vehicle is a darker color like blue or metallic gray, but not black.

The vehicle is a four-door car or SUV.

The vehicle has full-width tail lights that could extend across the back.

The vehicle may not have front-end damage, but there may be minor hood and windshield damage.

If you have information on this case, contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026. You can also submit a tip by scanning this QR code.