MN State Patrol searching for vehicle of interest in fatal Mille Lacs County hit-and-run

Minnesota State Patrol said they are searching for a vehicle of interest believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run on November 13.

Our investigators want to speak to the driver of this vehicle, which was in the area of a fatal hit-and-run Nov. 13 on Hwy. 169 near Grand Casino Mille Lacs. Vehicle was driving NB & is a darker color w/full-width taillights. Contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/v38sUOkfmG — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) November 22, 2023

Investigators say they want to speak to the driver of the vehicle pictured, which they say was in the area of a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 169 near Grand Casino Mille Lacs.

The vehicle was driving north and is described as having a darker color with full-width taillights, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the hit-and-run is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026.

On Nov. 13, authorities responded to an area just north of Mile Post 220 on Highway 169 in Kathio Township a little before 5 p.m.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol states that 56-year-old Cathy Ann Donovan, of Onamia, was walking along the highway when a vehicle struck and killed her.

Mille Lacs Health System confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Donovan was a family practice physician at its hospitals and clinics, and had been with the health system for 27 years.

Coworkers say she had just gone home to walk her dogs, something she did regularly, when she was hit. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says one of the dogs died and the other survived.

Investigators said the vehicle that fatally struck Donovan would likely have heavy front-end damage.