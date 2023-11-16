Investigators ask for video related to hit-and-run that killed Mille Lacs County doctor

As the community continues to mourn the loss of a Mille Lacs County doctor, investigators are asking for video that could help find the person who hit her.

Cathy Donovan, a family practice physician for Mille Lacs Health System, was walking her dogs along Highway 169 on Monday night when she was hit by a vehicle just before 5 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol says. The vehicle then left the scene.

Donovan died from her injuries.

RELATED: Mille Lacs County doctor dies after hit-and-run

While authorities say the vehicle that hit Donovan likely has heavy front-end damage and left several parts behind, investigators are asking for the public’s help to find that vehicle and its driver.

The State Patrol is now asking any homeowners or businesses in the area to check their security cameras and upload any clips that could be helpful to investigators. Anyone with video can scan the QR code here or contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026.