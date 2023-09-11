Family not done unpacking intends to move after weekend crimes in Uptown

Minneapolis police are investigating two crimes in the same area of the Uptown neighborhood over the weekend that left a man dead and also several buildings, cars and apartments damaged from gunfire.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that 21-year-old Vintrez Lamont Johnson was fatally shot at 29th Street West and Fremont Avenue South on Friday night.

MPD said the victim was outside a building when he was shot.

Then about 48 hours later on Sunday night, more gunfire erupted that damaged buildings and cars. Two women were also injured by shards of shattered glass, according to police.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured crime scene technicians marking more than 70 pieces of evidence on the street around Fremont Avenue South from the Greenway to Lake Street.

“We both could have been hit by a situation we had nothing to do with. Literally nothing to do with, innocent bystanders,” said Lucretia, who asked we not use her last name.

Lucretia said a bullet shattered the glass door on their apartment’s porch as her son was in the bathtub getting ready for school the next day.

This mother had shards of glass on her, and her son wasn’t physically harmed, she added.

“There’s no way I can go back. There’s no way I’d ever feel safe in that area to even go back,” Lucretia said. “It’s not as safe as I was expecting, especially as a single mother of a young son.”

The family had just moved to Minnesota from California — and now two crimes in a matter of hours.

“The movers came maybe three or four days ago. Plenty of stuff in boxes on the floor, never got a chance to unpack and this happened,” Lucretia added. “I grabbed our suitcases that we had packed from our flights here. I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’”

Minneapolis police said a bullet struck a sprinkler in the apartment building.

Lucretia said some of the water from the burst sprinkler went into her apartment.

She said a community member has set up a fundraising page to help her and her son in the coming days as they try to find a place to live.

Water restoration crews could be seen on Monday outside of the apartment building that had several bullet holes in it.

MPD planned to provide an update later Monday regarding the weekend crimes in Uptown.