1 dead following Friday night Minneapolis shooting

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night, officials from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said.

MPD officers were called to the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue South just before 9 p.m. on reports of gunfire, according to an initial report.

Law enforcement found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was brought to Hennepin Health (HCMC), where he later died.

Officials say the man was outside when he was hit by gunfire. Proof of gunfire was found near the corner of West 29th Street and Freemont Avenue South, the report added.

Several of the windows at Alchemy 365, a yoga, strength, and conditioning studio on that corner, were damaged as a result of gunfire, as well as a vehicle across the street, according to MPD officials.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer on the scene captured images of Alchemy 365 following the incident.

Damage on the front windows of Alchemy 365 (KSTP-TV)

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.