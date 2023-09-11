Days after fatal shooting, gunfire again rattles Uptown neighborhood

For the second time in just days, Minneapolis police are investigating a crime scene in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Late Sunday night, officers were called to that neighborhood, which is the same spot where a man was killed during a shooting Friday night.

On Friday, 21-year-old Vintrez Johnson was shot multiple times near a fitness studio. Multiple windows were shattered by heavy gunfire, and police add a vehicle across the street was also damaged after being hit by rounds.

Evidence markers could be seen Sunday night marking several shell casings on the ground. More than 50 markers were put down outside of the Mosaic apartment building.

According to Minneapolis police, multiple shots were reported on the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue South just after 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the street, on buildings and on vehicles along Fremont Avenue South from the Greenway to Lake Street.

Although no one was directly injured by bullets, two women told police they were injured by broken glass.

Gunfire is said to be the cause of multiple broken windows, and at least one bullet hit the fire sprinkler in a vacant apartment, which caused the unit to flood.

Police say they believe the gunfire came from both someone who was on foot, as well as from someone in a vehicle.

As of this publishing, no arrests have been made for either crime.

Check back for updates.