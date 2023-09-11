Victim identified in Friday’s fatal Uptown shooting
A man who was shot and killed Friday night in the Uptown area of Minneapolis has been identified as 21-year-old Vintrez Lamont Johnson.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Johnson died at Hennepin County Medical Center after being shot multiple times.
Minneapolis police say Johnson was shot outside just before 9 p.m. near the corner of 29th Street West and Fremont Avenue South. The ground-floor windows of a nearby office building were shattered, and a vehicle across the street was damaged as well.
No arrests have been announced in the case.