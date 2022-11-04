Everything you need to know about voting in the 2022 midterm elections
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS wants to help every Minnesotan be an informed voter with all the resources to participate in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. That’s why our news team has created this guide to help you exercise your right to vote this year. Below, you can find voter resources, voting initiatives, profiles of leading candidates and more.
VOTING GUIDE
KSTP’s voting dropdown below or here provides the basics for the upcoming elections in Minnesota. Read on to find resources, including resources for those who need additional help with any voting steps.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.
CANDIDATE PROFILES
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is profiling several key midterm races. Before you head to your polling place, read about those candidates in key statewide races.
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota Gubernatorial race
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota Attorney General race
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota Secretary of State race
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota State Auditor race
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota 1st Congressional District race
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota 2nd Congressional District race
- CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Hennepin County Attorney race
Meanwhile, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is giving candidates in Minnesota’s statewide races a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. We’ve offered up to two minutes of free air time to each participating candidate. View those segments below:
Attorney general candidate Jim Schultz
Attorney general candidate Keith Ellison
Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett
State Auditor candidate Ryan Wilson
State Auditor candidate Tim Davis
State Auditor candidate Julie Blaha
7th District candidate Travis Johnson
8th District candidate Jen Schultz
7th District candidate Michelle Fischbach
2nd District candidate Angie Craig
2nd District candidate Tyler Kistner
3rd District candidate Tom Weiler
3rd District Candidate Dean Phillips
5th District candidate Ilhan Omar
1st District candidate Richard Reisdorf
1st District candidate Brad Finstad
1st District candidate Jeff Ettinger
For more information, including tips on local races and ballot measures, check out the HOW TO RESEARCH CANDIDATES AND ISSUES guide from the Legal Defense Fund.
GET ACTIVE ON ELECTION DAY
Click here for a discounted ride to your polling location with Lyft. Find similar resources with the Power Coalition and Rideshare2Vote.
SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE
Feel like a voting expert by now? Know of any resources we missed that could help a fellow citizen?
Send them our way with this link.
Then, share this article with a friend and check out KSTP’s complete elections coverage.
Happy voting!