Everything you need to know about voting in the 2022 midterm elections

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office provides the following answers to polling place rule questions:

Can I campaign in, or near, my polling place?

No. According to the secretary of state's office: "No one can campaign inside the polling place or within 100 feet of the building. If the polling place is on public property, no one can campaign anywhere on the property, even beyond 100 feet. However, the prohibition of signs and campaign materials within 100 feet does not apply to adjacent private property."

Can I wear campaign materials, like a T-shirt or button?

No. According to the secretary of state's office: "You cannot display campaign t-shirts, buttons or literature which relate to specific candidates, official political parties, or ballot questions on the ballot that day. You will need to either cover up or remove these items while in the polling place."

Can I initial or sign my ballot? Can I place a pre-printed sticker on it?

No. The secretary of state's office states: "Voters may not place pre-printed stickers on their ballot in the write-in space."

I'd like to take a photo while voting. Can I do this?

Taking photos is discouraged. While there is no state law that strictly prohibits taking photos or videos in the polling place to record your own voting experience, the secretary of state's office discourages taking photos for the following reasons: