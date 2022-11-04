Everything you need to know about voting in the 2022 midterm elections

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS wants to help every Minnesotan be an informed voter with all the resources to participate in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. That’s why our news team has created this guide to help you exercise your right to vote this year. Below, you can find voter resources, voting initiatives, profiles of leading candidates and more.

VOTING GUIDE

KSTP’s voting dropdown below or here provides the basics for the upcoming elections in Minnesota. Read on to find resources, including resources for those who need additional help with any voting steps.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day.

If not already eligible, individuals can register to vote in a variety of ways, including online, by filling out a print form, or in person on the voting day.

Click here if you aren't sure about your voter registration status.

Click here if you have a criminal record and want to know if you are eligible to vote.

Click here to learn about the process of challenging a person's voting eligibility.

Voters can vote in person or by voting early via mail. You can also locate your polling place here, which includes updated redistricting information. Polling places are usually open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office reports that as long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

Additional polling place rules can be found here.

If your voter registration is current and active, meaning you were registered to vote at least 21 days before the election day and haven't moved or changed names, an identification card isn't required. If that is not the case, you will need to show proof of residence before voting.

Enter your zip code or county via the Secretary of State Office's website to view a sample ballot.

If submitting an absentee ballot, you can track its progress here.

According to the Secretary of State's website, everybody in Minnesota will have the following races on their ballot:

  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor & Lt. Governor
  • Secretary of State
  • State Auditor
  • Attorney General
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • Judicial seats

Depending on where you live, you may also have one or more of these races on your ballot:

  • County Officials
  • City Officers
  • School Board Members
  • Township Officers
  • Local ballot questions

Click here if you need an absentee ballot in a language other than English.

For more instructions, visit fact sheets in Español, Hmoob, Soomaali, Tiếng Việt, 中文, ພາສາລາວ, Oromo, አማርኛ, or ខ្មែរ.

Click here if you need voting assistance due to a disability.

Click here if you have special circumstances, such as living in a nursing home or being hospitalized, that might make voting more difficult.

Struggling to find a way to get to your polling place? Click here for a discounted ride to the polls with Lyft. Find similar resources with the Power Coalition and Rideshare2Vote.

Click here if you are experiencing homelessness and want to vote.

Click here if you are a U.S. military member or overseas voter and are worried you won't be able to return an absentee ballot in time to be counted.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office provides the following answers to polling place rule questions:

Can I campaign in, or near, my polling place?

No. According to the secretary of state's office: "No one can campaign inside the polling place or within 100 feet of the building. If the polling place is on public property, no one can campaign anywhere on the property, even beyond 100 feet. However, the prohibition of signs and campaign materials within 100 feet does not apply to adjacent private property."

Can I wear campaign materials, like a T-shirt or button?

No. According to the secretary of state's office: "You cannot display campaign t-shirts, buttons or literature which relate to specific candidates, official political parties, or ballot questions on the ballot that day. You will need to either cover up or remove these items while in the polling place."

Can I initial or sign my ballot? Can I place a pre-printed sticker on it?

No. The secretary of state's office states: "Voters may not place pre-printed stickers on their ballot in the write-in space."

I'd like to take a photo while voting. Can I do this?

Taking photos is discouraged. While there is no state law that strictly prohibits taking photos or videos in the polling place to record your own voting experience, the secretary of state's office discourages taking photos for the following reasons:

  • Voters have a right to privacy, both as to how an individual has voted as well as whether or not an individual has voted. Either or both of these could be compromised by pictures or video. In addition, other voters' objections to being photographed could lead to disruptions within the polling place.
  • When voter turnout is high there may be lines and polling places may be crowded. Voters have a right to take the time they need to vote, but should not take extra time to take pictures.
  • In addition, Minnesota Statutes 204C.17 and Minnesota Statutes 204C.18 prohibit voters from showing their marked ballot to others. Taking photographs or video of your own marked ballot could violate this prohibition.

Click here to learn your rights as a Minnesota voter.

Read about your right to time off to vote here.

Click here to print a letter from Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon telling employers they must give employees time off to vote.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, election results are not official until they have been reviewed and certified by a canvassing board.

On Election Night, county election officials will enter unofficial election results on the Secretary of State's website. Following Election Day, county election officials will audit and proof their work before they canvass their results. Once results have been proofed by county election officials, the County Canvassing Board must review and approve the results before they are official. The county canvass report is then sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, where it is carefully reviewed and incorporated into a statewide canvass report that is presented to the State Canvassing Board. This board is responsible for canvassing and certifying the results of all statewide elections.

You can learn more about the canvassing board process here.

Additionally, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has launched a "Minnesota Elections Facts" webpage to answer questions Minnesota voters may have about the voting process and results.

Click here to learn about protections for free and fair elections.

Click here if you need to get in touch with your county's election officials.

Click here if you mailed in a ballot and want a status update.

Click here if you're a first-time voter.

CANDIDATE PROFILES

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is profiling several key midterm races. Before you head to your polling place, read about those candidates in key statewide races.

Meanwhile, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is giving candidates in Minnesota’s statewide races a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. We’ve offered up to two minutes of free air time to each participating candidate. View those segments below:

For more information, including tips on local races and ballot measures, check out the HOW TO RESEARCH CANDIDATES AND ISSUES guide from the Legal Defense Fund.

GET ACTIVE ON ELECTION DAY

SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE

Feel like a voting expert by now? Know of any resources we missed that could help a fellow citizen?

Happy voting!