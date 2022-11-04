CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota 2nd Congressional District race

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is tracking all of the candidates participating in the 2022 midterm elections.

Read about each candidate for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District seat via the profiles below.

KSTP’s Complete Election Coverage

Angie Craig (Dem)

Angie Craig, the incumbent in the race, is a former journalist and health care company manager who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2016 before being elected as Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District representative in 2018. A Democrat, she was reelected in 2020, narrowly defeating Kistner, who is challenging her again this year. She and her wife have four children and call Prior Lake home.

Craig has highlighted her support of funding for local police departments, including her endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and her support of abortion rights. She also has touted her support of family farms as a member of the House Agriculture Committee, expanding access to health care, strengthening social security and support for seniors, and the need to fund schools fully.

Click here to view her website.

Tyler Kistner (GOP)

Tyler Kistner, a Republican, unsuccessfully challenged Craig for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2020 and is hoping to flip the script in his second attempt. He’s a former Marine who lives with his wife and two kids in Prior Lake.

Kistner has spoken about the need to provide more support to law enforcement, cut spending and invest more in domestic energy to fight inflation, give school boards more control over education and offer more options to patients to lower health care costs. On abortion, he’s said he is anti-abortion but supports exceptions for rape, incest and a mother’s health.

Click here to view his website.

Paula Overby (LMN)

Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate, died unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 68. In a statement mourning her loss, the party called her, “the lifeblood of our party.” Her website says she worked as an information technology director in education. Due to a federal district court’s ruling from last year, Overby will remain on the ballot as the Legal Marijuana Now Party’s candidate for the election.