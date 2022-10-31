CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota attorney general race

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is tracking all of the candidates participating in the 2022 midterm elections.

Attorney General Keith Ellison (Dem)

Incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison, 59, represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives before assuming his current position in January 2019. He worked as an attorney prior to his political career. Ellison says he maintains a political philosophy of putting people ahead of corporations and special interest groups. He says he is focused on issues such as fairness for workers, fair economics, civil rights and justice. During this campaign season, he has leaned heavily into the topic of abortion rights, claiming he will protect abortions and related reproductive care resources for Minnesotans.

Jim Schultz (GOP)

Jim Schultz won the Republican primary in August on a platform for increased public safety measures, increased trust in electoral processes, defense of Minnesota’s constitution and protections for both businesses and consumers. Schultz’s Linkedin lists these employers since he completed his degrees in 2011: Kirkland & Ellis, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Two Harbors Investment Corp., and Värde Partners. He specializes in business, regulatory and compliance law. Schultz also works with law enforcement groups, according to his campaign website, and has been endorsed by a number of county sheriffs.

