CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota Secretary of State race

Read about each Minnesota Secretary of State candidate via the profiles below.

Sec. of State Steve Simon (Dem)

Steve Simon is the current Secretary of State for Minnesota. He was sworn in as the 22nd Secretary of State on Jan. 5, 2015, and he won re-election in 2018. Prior to running for the position in 2013, he served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 10 years.

Simon attended Tufts University for his undergraduate where he earned a B.A. in political science. He then went to the University of Minnesota Law School where he graduated with a J.D. He lives in Hopkins with his wife and two children.

Kim Crockett (GOP)

Kim Crockett is an attorney, writer, and policy advocate. She has worked for the Center of the American Experiment, Intellectual Takeout and Ned Ryun’s American Majority. She volunteers with the Minnesota Voters Alliance and is a member of the Election Integrity Network.

Crockett lists nine key issues for her campaign platform including reducing the early voting period, opposing more rank choice voting, and working to change laws to require photo identification for voting.

She lives in Excelsior.

