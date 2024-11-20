Sherburne County officials apologize for error on Election Night

The Sherburne County administrator is apologizing for what he calls a “reporting error” on Election Night.

Sherburne County — which is home to House District 14B — where on Election Night, the lead shifted from Republican challenger Sue Ek to incumbent Democrat Dan Wolgamott, even after the Secretary of State’s websites showed 100% of precincts reporting.

County Administrator Bruce Messelt says there was a problem uploading results to the state but assures the results are accurate. A hand recount is set for next week.

