Department of Public Safety officials to talk preps for ‘Driver’s License for All’ law

Members of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) are expected to speak about what to expect when applying for a standard driver’s license or ID as the state launches its “Driver’s License for All” initiative.

The law will allow immigrants who don’t have a permanent legal status to make appointments to begin the process of getting a driver’s license or identification card.

According to DPS, this initiative will allow 81,000 customers across the state to have expanded access to resources and services.

That process can begin after Oct. 1, 2023, when the new law officially takes effect.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a bill was proposed in January to allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses without showing proof of U.S. citizenship and also restrict Driver and Vehicle Services’ ability to share drivers’ immigration information. State lawmakers said Minnesotans didn’t have to show proof of legal residency in order to get a license until 2003.

The bill passed the Minnesota House by a vote of 69-60 in January and then passed the Minnesota Senate by a vote of 34-31 in February.

Opponents argued that the bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in early March, creates opportunities for voter fraud, and also gives incentives for those without legal status to abuse state programs.

