Dave St. Peter steps aside from role as Twins president, CEO; Derek Falvey to take over

Dave St. Peter, who has run the Minnesota Twins as president and CEO for more than two decades, will step aside from his leadership role with the franchise.

In a written statement released on Tuesday, St. Peter said the Pohlad family’s exploration of selling the team factored into his decision to take a diminished role as strategic advisor.

“In the months to come, I look forward to shifting into an advisory ole and working closely with the Pohlad family as they consider a potential sale and focus on the best possible outcome for this franchise and our fans,” St. Peter wrote.

At the same time, the Twins organization announced two promotions within the front office to fill the positions that St. Peter and former general manager Thad Levine left behind this offseason.

President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey will take over business operations, and Vice President and Assistant General Manager Jeremy Zoll will be elevated to senior vice president and general manager.

Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad thanked St. Peter for his 35 years with the franchise and his “integrity, compassion and an unmatched dedication to our organization and fans.”

“Dave’s impact is felt by every fan who has walked through the gates at the Metrodome and Target Field since 1990, and will continue to be shared by everyone who wears a Twins cap,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pohlad expressed confidence in the direction Falvey will take the team.

“I expect Derek to push our organization forward in new and exciting ways, while building on the core values that so many of us love about the Minnesota Twins,” Pohlad said.

Regarding the Twins’ new general manager, Pohlad said Zoll “has emerged as one of the brightest and most well-rounded player development minds in the game” since Falvey brought him on seven years ago.