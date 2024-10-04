Thad Levine, Twins senior VP and general manager, out after 8 seasons

Thad Levine, the Minnesota Twins’ senior vice president and general manager, is leaving the organization after eight seasons “to pursue new challenges and opportunities,” the organization announced on Friday.

“The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge,” Levine said in a statement. “I will forever cherish the friendships that I have made in the Minnesota Twins organization and throughout Twins Territory.”

Over the course of his tenure, Levine oversaw some strides forward for the franchise. The Twins captured three division titles over that time and in 2023 won their first playoff series since 2002 with a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round.

“Thad’s impact on the Minnesota Twins cannot be overstated,” Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said in a statement. “He has been a true partner and leader, always striving to elevate the organization and care for the people around him.”

However, after breaking an absurd 18-game playoff losing streak in 2023, Levine and the Twins front office did not increase payroll in 2024, nor did they make moves at the trade deadline to gear up for a playoff push.

Minnesota was 3.5 games out of first place in the American League Central and had a five-game lead in the wild card race heading into September, but the team was out of playoff contention by Sept. 27, putting up a 9-18 record in the final month of the season.