Pohlad family looks to put Twins franchise on market

The Pohlad family, owners of the Minnesota Twins since 1984, have publicly announced they are open to selling the team.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the family decided this past summer it would begin exploring a sale and chose now to make their decision public as “the next phase of this process.”

“We truly respect and cherish what the Twins mean to Minneapolis, St. Paul, the great state of Minnesota, and this entire region,” Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad said in a statement. “Our goal is to be as informative as possible with the team, staff, and you, the fans. You deserve that, because in so many ways, this team doesn’t belong to any one family – it belongs to all of you. It’s our objective to find an ownership group who all of us can be proud of and who will take care of the Minnesota Twins.”

