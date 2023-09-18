Community activists to discuss police contract recommendations with Minneapolis Councilors Monday

Community groups to weigh in on MPD contract

A coalition of community activists will present recommended changes for the labor agreement between the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and the city Monday afternoon.

The Minneapolis City Council Policy and Government Oversight Committee is set to hear a list of 22 recommendations from the group MPLS for a Better Police Contract.

Stacey Gurian-Sherman from the Steering Committee for the organization said the new contract has extra importance as the city works to implement the new court-ordered reforms.

“We cannot afford to lose this opportunity to use the police federation contract negotiations with the city to effectuate reforms that were found not only in the Minnesota Department of Human Rights Report and consent decree but also in the United States Department of Justice,” Stacey Gurian-Sherman said.

The group said the recommendations focus on harm reduction and police transformation.

The 22 recommendations can be seen below:

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and will update this story when the union responds.

