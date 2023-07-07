State board says Minneapolis police union should remain as is, not be split up

The union that represents Minneapolis police officers won’t be broken up to better reflect the department’s management structure, as a state board has decided the union is fine as it is.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Mediation Services ruled Thursday that sergeants and lieutenants should remain included in the union.

The city of Minneapolis petitioned the state last fall, asking if those higher positions should be covered by the same union as rank-and-file officers.

The city argued that the rank-and-file officers “do not have a community of interest with the Sergeants and Lieutenants who are part of the MPD management structure, work under different conditions and in different locations, have different expectations and different training, supervise Officers’ work, and evaluate Officers’ performance.”

But the state board noted that sergeants and lieutenants aren’t considered supervisors under law, and that they serve Minneapolis just like rank-and-file officers and can do their jobs on the streets sometimes even if they often are in an office. Additionally, all officers receive the same training under state law and have the same education requirements.

Those reasons, combined with the determination that the city didn’t meet the burden of proving a significant change in the community of interest factors to make any changes, and the board decided the union should remain as it is.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, which argued the union should remain as is, issued the following statement: