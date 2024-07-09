Civil suit filed by parents of Amir Locke allowed to proceed

A federal court has ruled a civil case filed by the parents of Amir Locke — who was fatally shot while a no-knock search warrant was executed in downtown Minneapolis in February of 2022 — will continue.

Court documents show a motion to dismiss the case, which was filed last year in February, was denied on Monday. The lawsuit alleges violations of Amir Locke’s Fourth and 14th Amendment rights, as well as unconstitutional policies and practices by police and a failure to properly train officers.

Following the court’s ruling — which can be found at the bottom of this article — attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms issued the following statement:

“This ruling marks a critical step forward in the pursuit of accountability and justice for Amir Locke and his family. While neither we nor Amir’s family had control over the prosecution of criminal charges, this Order now gives us the ability to fully conduct discovery into the City of Minneapolis and ensure that every stone is turned over in Amir’s name. He was a promising and positive young musician who wanted to use his life to inspire young people in the Black community and beyond. The practices of the Minneapolis Police Department in February 2022 reflect systemic issues within the department that disproportionately impact minority communities and undermine public trust in law enforcement.”

The attorneys have previously noted similarities between Locke’s death and the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in Louisville, Kentucky in 20202, and criticized Minneapolis officials for not learning from Taylor’s death.

Police said a Minneapolis SWAT team carried out a warrant on behalf of the St. Paul Police Department in connection with a homicide investigation. Officers then used a key fob to get into the apartment, and as they were walking through the entryway, they “loudly and repeatedly yelled, ‘Police search warrant,’” according to then-interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman at a news conference about the shooting. Seconds later, those officers encountered a man holding a handgun. He was pointing that gun in the direction of officers “when shots were fired,” according to Huffman. Police say one officer, identified as Mark Hanneman, fired his gun during the incident.

However, video released showing the warrant being issued shows the gun is pointed toward the floor. When asked about the discrepancy during a news conference, Huffman said the video didn’t show all the officers in the frame. When pushed further on the topic, she said that it would be up to county prosecutors to decide when reviewing the case.

Police later revealed that Locke was not named in the search warrant that was being issued. A Minneapolis Fire Department incident report showed he had been shot three times: Twice in the chest and once in the right wrist.

