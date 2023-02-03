Attorneys, family members to announce lawsuit against City of Minneapolis for death of Amir Locke

Attorneys are expected to announce a civil lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis Friday morning for the shooting death of Amir Locke a year ago while officers carried out a no-knock warrant at a downtown apartment.

A rally at the Minnesota Capitol Thursday marked one year since the shooting where Locke’s family demanded justice for their son.

“Amir was a bright light. Amir was a wonderful human being. He was everything to each of us. Most of all, he was our son. This entire family’s son, cousin, loved one,” said Andre Locke, Amir’s father.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is scheduled to announce that lawsuit at 10:30 a.m. Friday alongside Locke’s family.

Locke’s death led to changes within the Minneapolis Police Department, but his family and community members say there’s a lot that hasn’t changed.

Karen Wells, left, and Andre Locke reflect on the one-year anniversary of their son Amir Locke's death during an interview on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (KSTP)

Check back for updates and a stream of the news conference.

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s one-on-one interview with Locke’s parents.

Read KSTP’s full Amir Locke coverage