Charges filed against suspect shot by Wright County deputy in Montrose

Charging documents filed Monday shed new light on what led to a Wright County deputy shooting an armed suspect earlier this month.

Matthew Lyrek, 36, is accused of repeatedly waving a handgun at deputies who were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on April 15 at the Dollar General in Montrose.

Lyrek had outstanding warrants in Carver and McLeod counties for failing to appear for court hearings related to orders for protection, a criminal complaint states. Another warrant in Wright County was connected to a March 29 incident in which he allegedly fled from law enforcement and threatened to shoot police officers.

Due to Lyrek’s history of evading warrants and aggression toward law enforcement, deputies planned to arrest him while he was shopping at Dollar General. A trio of deputies — two armed with Tasers and one equipped with a rifle — set up around the front of the store, waiting for him to go to his truck, the complaint states.

As Lyrek got in his truck, two deputies with Tasers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and shouted at Lyrek to tell him he was under arrest. Lyrek turned toward them, and one of the deputies saw him reach for a black pistol. Lyrek allegedly ignored commands to put his hands up and drew the pistol, prompting a deputy to use his Taser.

However, Lyrek maintained possession of the handgun and pointed it in the deputies’ direction, according to the complaint. Two deputies discharged their firearms, hitting Lyrek, but he still held onto the gun. He refused to let go through continued commands and a barrage of bean bag rounds and 40 mm “foam baton” bullets.

The initial report of “shots fired” went out over the radio at 1:01 p.m.; Lyrek finally let go of the pistol about six minutes later after a sergeant responding as backup “rapidly fired” bean bag rounds at him. That sergeant stepped on the pistol to keep Lyrek from getting it again, allowing deputies to put him into handcuffs.

The suspect suffered two gunshot wounds on his lower abdomen and middle back and an impact injury around his groin, the complaint states. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment and has since been transferred to the Wright County Jail.

Lyrek had another gun on his waistband, and deputies found two more guns in his truck after getting a search warrant. Deputies searching his home found five more guns and “an arsenal of ammunition” totaling more than 29,000 rounds.

Due to an outstanding order for protection, Lyrek was prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition. He also lacked a permit to carry, according to the criminal complaint.

Lyrek faces 11 total charges, including four counts each of first-degree assault on a peace officer and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He’s also charged with obstructing the legal process, possessing guns and ammunition while subject to an order for protection and carrying a pistol without a permit.

At his initial appearance on Monday, a judge set Lyrek’s bail at $5 million without conditions or $2 million with conditions. Lyrek remains in custody.

The BCA continues to investigate the use-of-force incident and is reviewing footage captured by surveillance cameras and squad cars at the scene. Wright County sheriff’s deputies are not equipped with body cameras.