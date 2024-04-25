Montrose man shot by deputy still hospitalized, deputies identified

Ten days after a deputy shot a man who pulled a gun on law enforcement outside a store in Montrose, state officials say the man remains hospitalized.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension provided the update on 38-year-old Matthew Lyrek’s condition on Thursday. He was shot outside the Montrose Dollar General store along Highway 12 on April 15 as Wright County deputies tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office and BCA, some deputies deployed less-lethal force but Lyrek was shot multiple times when he pulled out a handgun.

Those deputies have been identified by the BCA as:

Andrew Lundeen. The eight-year veteran fired his department rifle.

Matthew Bilitz, a six-year veteran who used less-lethal force.

Heath Gilliham, a 32-year veteran who deployed his Taser.

William Kenyon, a 10-year veteran who deployed his Taser.

Jeff McMackins, a 15-year veteran who used less-lethal force.

Jason Oltmanns, a 16-year veteran who used less-lethal force.

A seventh deputy was also involved but was working undercover and, therefore, isn’t being publicly identified.

The BCA says Wright County deputies don’t wear body cameras but their squad cameras captured parts of the incident.

Investigators from the BCA are still reviewing that video and continue to investigate the shooting. Once finished, the agency will send its findings to the Wright County Attorney’s Office for review and charging consideration.

Court records show that Lyrek was charged with fleeing from police and threatening them with violence late last month but has also had numerous other run-ins with law enforcement in the past.

The BCA says he’s in stable condition and continues receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. It adds that investigators recovered two guns from Lyrek at the scene and multiple others in his vehicle.