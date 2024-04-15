Deputy shoots armed man wanted on warrants in Montrose, sheriff says

Authorities say a man is hospitalized after he pulled a gun on law enforcement officers and was shot in Montrose.

It happened at around 1 p.m. Monday outside the Dollar General store along Highway 12, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies went to the store to arrest a man on outstanding warrants but, as the man came outside, he refused to comply and pulled out a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The department added that the deputies deployed less-lethal measures but the man continued to resist arrest, leading a deputy to shoot the man.

It wasn’t immediately clear how seriously the man was hurt or what his warrants were related to. However, the sheriff’s office says the man was taken to a hospital and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating.

