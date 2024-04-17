Man shot by deputy in Montrose identified

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is learning more about the man who was shot outside a Dollar General store in Montrose on Monday.

A member of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 36-year-old Matthew Tomas Lyrek was taken into custody after a confrontation when deputies tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, he refused to comply and pulled out a gun when deputies tried to arrest him. That led deputies to deploy less-lethal measures but, after those failed, a deputy shot him.

Authorities haven’t said how seriously Lyrek was injured, only noting that he was taken to a hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating and is expected to release any future updates.