BCA releases case file in Ricky Cobb shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the case file for the investigation into the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II by State Trooper Ryan Londregan.

The case file includes interviews with first responders, scanner audio, hundreds of photos and videos of the scene, photos of minor injuries to troopers at the scene and more.

The case file can be viewed here. Some of the photos and videos are graphic and should be viewed with discretion.

Londregan had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting.

There were several calls for Governor Tim Walz to reassign the murder case to the Attorney General’s Office.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dismissed the case months later.

Cobb’s family has called for a Department of Justice investigation into the Minnesota State Patrol. They also filed a federal lawsuit against Londregan.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association on Tuesday announced it had filed an ethics complaint against Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for her handling of the case.