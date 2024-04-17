Family of man fatally shot by trooper announces lawsuit

The family of Ricky Cobb II, the man who was fatally shot by a trooper during a traffic stop over the summer, and their attorneys announced a lawsuit on Wednesday morning.

Attorneys for the family say they’re filing a lawsuit against Trooper Ryan Londregan, who is also facing second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter charges for shooting Cobb on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on July 31.

The criminal case has generated significant commentary from many politicians and law enforcement groups already, with several calling on Gov. Tim Walz to take the case out of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s hands. While the governor hasn’t ruled that out, he hasn’t yet intervened.

The Cobb family’s attorneys have panned the political commentary regarding the prosecution and have said the governor shouldn’t intervene.

Londregan shot Cobb as he started to drive away while another trooper was still leaning into the vehicle from the passenger’s side. Multiple troopers have provided sworn statements saying that Londregan acted according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s and was trying to protect his partner while prosecutors say they still have “significant evidence” supporting the charges against the trooper.

Londregan’s next hearing is scheduled for April 29.

Lawyers for Cobb’s family and members of his family spoke during the press conference on Wednesday.

When asked about politicians weighing in on the case, Bakari Sellers, a civil rights attorney for the family, said, “Around the country, we’re having a question about the value of Black lives. Every single Republican that you name that’s a part of that cause gets to go home to their children. When the police are behind them, their hearts don’t beat with fear. There is something innate about being Black in this city that I’m not sure they understand. And so I don’t get a chance to vote them out of office, but they can meet me in the courtroom, and that’s where we’re going to fight this battle for justice.”

A full video of the press conference can be viewed below.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found below.