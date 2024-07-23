Ethics complaint filed against Hennepin County Attorney for handling of Londregan case

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association (MPPOA) says it has filed an ethics complaint against Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty regarding her conduct with the now-closed case against Minnesota State Patrol trooper Ryan Londregan.

Londregan had been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault for the death of Ricky Cobb II, who was fatally shot while trying to flee a traffic stop on I-94 in Minneapolis almost exactly one year ago.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Moriarty announced her decision to dismiss the case against Londregan in early June, saying defense lawyers presented several new pieces of evidence that would make it impossible for the State to prove that Londregan’s actions were not an authorized use of force by a peace officer.

In an open court hearing on April 29, the defense revealed the substance of Londregan’s testimony, claiming he saw Cobb reach for a trooper’s firearm just before Londregan fired shots that killed Cobb.

The MPPOA says it is requesting an investigation into alleged unethical behavior that reportedly violated the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct. It also asks for appropriate action be taken to address the violations, which they say include multiple extrajudicial statements for publication, making false statements regarding key issues in the case and undermining the justice administration.

“Moriarty’s obviously unethical conduct can be explained only by a desire to prosecute a peace officer — regardless of the facts — to achieve political ends. Moriarty admitted that even the decision to finally dismiss this case was based on her preferred policy goals, and not in the interests of justice,” said Brian Peters, the executive director for the MPPOA.

The HCAO also states that an MSP trainer said he never instructed officers to refrain from shooting into a moving vehicle during an extraction, even though that is best practice.

Jim Schultz, attorney and former candidate for Minnesota Attorney General, has joined the MPPOA in the filing, and issued the following statement regarding his decision:

“Mary Moriarty’s conduct in this case was reprehensible. She was intent upon prosecuting a cop no matter the facts and took serious ethical shortcuts to try to get a conviction. She must be held accountable.” Jim Schultz

The ethics complaint comes weeks after Cobb’s family called for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to investigate the Minnesota State Patrol.

