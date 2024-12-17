Adam Fravel to be sentenced Tuesday for murder of Madeline Kingsbury

Adam Fravel, the man convicted of murdering Madeline Kingsbury in southern Minnesota early last year, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon.

Adam Fravel, the man convicted of murdering Madeline Kingsbury in southern Minnesota early last year, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon.

Fravel was found guilty of first-degree murder last month, a little more than a year and a half after Kingsbury’s body was found. He faces life in prison, which is the mandatory sentence under state law for the charge.

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the first time with this case – during the weeks-long trial, cameras weren’t allowed. However, recently filed court documents show five of Kingsbury’s family members filed requests with the judge to make sure cameras could access the courtroom on Tuesday.

Her family also gave permission for their victim impact statements to be recorded, meaning all of their words to Fravel will be heard on camera, as well as any potential statements from Fravel himself.

Madeline was last seen alive dropping her kids off at day care with Fravel back in March of 2023. Her body was found until June, and it was wrapped in a bedsheet on a property near Fravel’s parents’ home in rural Fillmore County.

Prosecutors and witnesses testified this fall that Kingsbury had been planning to leave Fravel for another man, saying she was frustrated with Fravel’s abusive behavior.

A jury deliberated for just two days before handing down guilty verdicts.

Kingsbury’s family told reporters after the verdict was reached, that while they were relieved, Madeline was still gone.

“It’s a bit of a pyrrhic victory. we’re not going to get Madeline back. Fravel can’t be punished enough,” said David Kingsbury, Madeline’s father.

Tuesday’s hearing starts at 1:45 p.m. and will be held in Winona.

