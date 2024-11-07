Adam Fravel found guilty in Madeline Kingsbury’s murder

Adam Fravel has been convicted of killing Madeline Kingsbury, the mother of his children.

The jury found him guilty on all charges — two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

The jury began deliberating around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and went until 9:30 p.m. Deliberations began again at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

His sentencing has been scheduled for the afternoon of December 17 in Winona County.

As previously reported, Kingsbury first disappeared from her home on March 31, 2023. A large-scale search effort soon ramped up in southeastern Minnesota, and Kingsbury’s body was found taped up in a bedsheet off of a country road in Fillmore County in June 2023.

Prosecutors built a case painting Fravel as an abusive partner who had remarked about Kingsbury ending up like Gabby Petito, a social media influencer who was strangled to death by her boyfriend.

According to sister station KAAL, prosecutors brought 68 witnesses to the stand over the course of two weeks, including Kingsbury’s parents, law enforcement investigators and forensic scientists.

Fravel’s defense team called on five witnesses, including two law enforcement officers, Fravel’s brother, and neighbors of the couple’s home in Winona and Fravel’s parents in Mabel. Fravel did not testify in his own defense.

Winona County District Judge Nancy Buytendorp agreed to move the trial to Blue Earth County due to the extensive pretrial publicity in the Winona area. Even with the move, jury selection took a week and a half before both sides found 12 jurors and five alternates. Both sides gave their opening statements on Oct. 17.

You can find KSTP’s reporting on the disappearance and murder of Madeline Kingsbury here.