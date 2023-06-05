3M files continuance ahead of trial regarding water pollution claims

On Monday morning, the spokesperson said 3M and the other involved parties “are making material and significant progress toward a resolution of this matter and have jointly requested a continuance.”

A company spokesperson has confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that 3M has filed a continuance as it continues to work toward a resolution in a case stemming from water pollution allegations.

In addition, the spokesperson says mediation sessions are continuing.

This comes after reports surfaced last week that 3M struck a tentative settlement of at least $10 billion with multiple cities across the United States over the claims of water pollution.

A court order filed Monday granting the continuance states settlement discussions have been ongoing in previous weeks, and that they have reached a point where a final binding agreement is possible in the near future.

According to the order, counselors have to provide a weekly update to the court, with a final report no later than June 27. If an agreement hasn’t been reached by then, the trial will be rescheduled and no other continuances will be granted.

Before the continuance’s filing, the company was going to face its first federal court trial over the waterproofing agent on Monday in South Carolina.

3M is the largest maker of the so-called forever chemicals known as PFAS.

