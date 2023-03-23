Minnesota agencies to address ‘forever chemicals’ during Thursday news conference

A press conference at the Minnesota Capitol on the state’s progress of addressing “forever chemicals” will be held Thursday morning.

Representatives from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Department of Health (MDH) will speak at 10:30 a.m. regarding updates on the state’s response to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are chemicals that don’t break down in the environment.

According to a press release from the MPCA, leaders also plan on addressing the various PFAS-related requests from agencies that are included Governor Walz’s budget proposal.

Human exposure to the “forever chemicals” includes an increased risk for certain cancers, immune suppression, liver function and more.

