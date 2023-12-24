2 dead, 3 hurt during violent crime streak on Christmas weekend

As of Sunday afternoon, two people — including a teenager — had died and three others were hurt as a result of a Christmas weekend violent crime streak in Minneapolis, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy succumbed to a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, a Minneapolis Police spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. It was one of two shootings near the busy intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday.

Police don’t yet know if the two incidents are connected, a spokesperson said.

Then, on Sunday morning, police responded to a fatal stabbing inside a home on Minnehaha Ave near 52nd St. Police said they found a 46-year-old man dead and arrested a 30-year-old woman at the scene.

All-in-all, the Minneapolis Police Department opened seven homicide investigations since the Saturday prior, Dec. 16.

A Metro Transit Police spokesperson, referring to the two East Lake Street shootings, on late Sunday afternoon said the Minneapolis Police Department “has called for [its] assistance…to help them increase patrols and the number of officers in that area.”

Nearby neighbors in Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood were particularly concerned on Sunday. The windows of businesses busted by bullets were boarded up as they ran some last-minute holiday errands.

“We heard it. We heard the helicopters coming around, and we heard the sirens going on,” said Karina Meyer, talking about Saturday night.

Meyer was getting ready to head out of town for the holiday with her daughter, Gabi Meyer, 11, who heard it all too.

“It just makes me feel confused,” she said. “Like, why people do that? It’s just really dumb.”

“And you know, it’s hard to raise kids around here,” said another neighbor named Renee, who preferred to omit her last name.

Renee said she’s lived in the area for 30 years and a lot has changed in that time.

“Yeah, it has. It has a lot. Sometimes it’s, you know, really good, and sometimes it’s really bad,” she said. “You know, that’s sad. innocent people get hurt.”

The shootings also prompted a statement to constituents from area City Council Member Jason Chavez.

He wrote, in part, in an email, “My heart breaks for these reckless acts of violence. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. No one should ever have to fear for their life. Or fear that people will shoot at them from moving vehicles. This is unacceptable.”

As of this report, police have not made any arrests or released suspect information in relation to the two Lake Street shootings.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call the Minneapolis Police Department or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).