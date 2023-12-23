2 injured in Minneapolis after shots fired from vehicle

Two people are injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 2200 block of Lake Street East just before 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A spokesperson for MPD said officers found a 22-year-old man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. He was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries.

Officials say a second man with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center a short time later for treatment.

A preliminary investigation unveiled that shots were fired from a vehicle passing by, officials say.

MPD is investigating. There have been no arrests at the time of this publishing.