A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Friday evening on the 2200 block of East Lake Street, Minneapolis police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:38 p.m.

The woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew captured a large police presence in the area, as well as crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.