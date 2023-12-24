Man fatally stabbed in Minneapolis on Christmas Eve morning, woman taken into custody

Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Sunday morning.

A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department states officers were dispatched to reports of a stabbing around 8 a.m.

Officers then found a 46-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a home in the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident as a homicide, but have not provided any other details at this time.