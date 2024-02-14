2 brothers charged in Coon Rapids triple homicide

Two more people — brothers from Minneapolis — have been charged in connection to the triple homicide last month in Coon Rapids.

31-year-old Demetrius Trenton Shumpert and 19-year-old Omari Malik Shumpert are each charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Their charges come two weeks after prosecutors charged 37-year-old Alonzo Pierre Mingo with the same offenses. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.

The charges stem from the deaths of 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her husband, 39-year-old Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, whose bodies were found in a home on Jan. 26. Two kids were also in the home but weren’t physically hurt.

Court documents state that Mingo posed as a UPS driver when he entered the home with two other people.

On Feb. 2, investigators gained access to video from one of the surveillance cameras inside the home, newly filed court documents state. That video showed Demetrius and Omari Shumpert holding the victims and pistol-whipping one of the men before one of the brothers shoots him. Mingo is accused of killing the other two victims.

Criminal complaints state that investigators tested loose rounds of ammunition found in the home and DNA linked them to Omari Shumpert. Cellphone data records also placed Omari, Demetrius and Mingo at Demetrius’ home the morning the victims were found.

Police arrested the brothers on Tuesday.

Omari claimed his phone was stolen by a homeless person a couple of months ago and he hadn’t been to Coon Rapids in over a year. He added that his brother, Demetrius, is too old for him to hang out with and they aren’t close, and said he’d never seen Mingo, complaints state.

Demetrius said he didn’t go to work the day the victims were found because he was taking care of his baby and said he hadn’t seen his brother or Mingo recently.

While the complaints don’t note much of a motive, other court documents state that Estrada had been under investigation for suspected drug sales dating back to October.

The Shumpert brothers are each scheduled to make their first court appearances on Thursday morning. Each murder charge carries up to 40 years in prison.