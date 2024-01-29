Coon Rapids triple homicide suspect posed as UPS driver, killed family in front of young kids, charges say

A man is now facing the possibility of dozens of years behind bars after three people were killed late last week in Coon Rapids.

Prosecutors charged 37-year-old Alonzo Pierre Mingo with three counts of second-degree murder on Monday.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Mingo was arrested on Friday after dispatchers received an open-line call at around 12:25 p.m. Although no one spoke to dispatchers, they could hear “sounds of a disturbance” and sent multiple agencies to a home near Springbrook Drive and 94th Avenue Northwest. There, they found three people dead — 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her husband, 39-year-old Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth. In addition to the deceased, police also found two young kids who were present at the time of the homicides.

Law enforcement found a pole camera across the street from the home and also found several surveillance cameras inside the house, court documents state. Video captured by the pole camera showed a blue Nissan Altima had parked in front of the home at around 12:20 p.m. Friday and three people — two of whom were wearing clothes similar to UPS delivery drivers — got out and went into the home, with one carrying a cardboard box. All three left seven minutes later.

The charging documents add that all three victims were shot in the head, and video from the cameras inside the home showed the woman was shot at point-blank range in a bedroom. A short time later, it captured the two children — both under the age of 5 — entering the room, crying as they saw the woman’s body, until the older child pulled the younger one out of the room.

Mingo was listed as the registered owner of the Nissan and was stopped and arrested along 73rd Avenue near Baker Road Northeast in Fridley at around 3:15 p.m. Authorities later learned he threw his cellphone out the car’s window as he was being pulled over.

While he initially denied leaving his home on Friday or ever working at UPS, police learned he’d worked at UPS until earlier this month and a uniform was found in his backpack. Officers also recovered his cellphone and was seen by witnesses leaving his home at around 10 a.m. that day, according to a criminal complaint.

The documents also note that Mingo’s fingerprints matched those found on the cardboard box that was left inside the home where the victims were found.

He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon and faces up to 40 years in prison for each murder.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation and hasn’t announced any additional arrests or suspects.