Homicide investigation underway after 3 found dead in Coon Rapids home

Law enforcement officials have launched a homicide investigation after three people were found dead at a home in Coon Rapids.

Tierney Peters, with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, said dispatchers received an open-line call at around 12:26 p.m. Friday.

While nobody talked to dispatchers, they heard “sounds of a disturbance” and sent several agencies to the home near Springbrook Drive and 94th Avenue Northwest.

When officers arrived, they found three people — two men and a woman — already dead.

Peters says information is still limited since the investigation just started but no arrests have been made at this time and the sheriff’s office hasn’t issued any public alerts for a suspect. The victims’ relationship and cause of death is also still under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.