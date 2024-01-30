Warrant reveals new details in Coon Rapids triple homicide, suspect remains in custody

A search warrant filed by investigators is shedding new light on last Friday’s triple homicide in Coon Rapids.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37 years old, remains in jail after being charged Monday with three counts of second-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, her husband, 39-year-old Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, and her son, 20-year-old Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth.

The warrant shows that one of the victims, Trejo Estrada, was suspected of selling narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Enforcement Team (VCET) began investigating suspect narcotic sales in October 2023, according to court records.

The investigation included both electronic and visual surveillance and law enforcement learned that Trejo Estrada had “wired a large amount of money numerous times to various individuals in Mexico.”

The warrant also notes that law enforcement gained access to a storage locker in Eagan being rented by Trejo Estrada after his lease ended, finding wire transfer receipts, large amounts of marijuana that were vacuum sealed, and “empty pound sized vacuum sealed bags that were cut open.”

Court records show after the homicides occurred, investigators gained access to another storage locker being rented by Trejo Estrada in Golden Valley. Inside, law enforcement found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and a “bag of white powder located in a small safe.”

The documents also reveal that when Jungwirth called 911 on Friday, dispatchers heard someone asking where the money was.

Jail records indicate bail has been set at $5,000,000 for Mingo. His next hearing is set for next week.