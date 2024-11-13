1 year later, authorities still searching for driver of crash that left a family doctor dead

Authorities will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update into their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Cathy Donovan, a 56-year-old who had been a family doctor for nearly 30 years, was hit while walking her dogs on the side of Highway 169 in Onamia exactly one year ago. A month later, a reward of $10,000 was announced for information on Donovan’s death.

Dr. Cathy Donovan (Mille Lacs Health System)

Investigators thought they made a break in the case back in March, but later cleared the driver of a Tesla, which was seen on video in the area around the time it happened.

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Check back for a stream and for updates.

Anyone with information on the case is told to contact 218-316-3026 or send a message to jason.brown@state.mn.us.