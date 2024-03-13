Investigators rule out vehicle of interest in hit-and-run of Mille Lacs County doctor

Investigators are again asking for the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run that killed a Mille Lacs County doctor after they ruled out a vehicle of interest.

In an update on Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol said it needs new leads to find the person who hit Cathy Donovan back in November.

“We are still investigating leads, but need your help to bring forward any new information that could help. Every detail matters — and even the smallest tip could make a crucial difference in solving this case and bringing closure to Dr. Donovan’s family,” the State Patrol said on social media.

Investigators had seized an Edina man’s Tesla in connection to the case and search warrants noted a Tesla was the only vehicle seen on video between the time one witness saw Donovan walking alongside Highway 169 and another person found Donovan’s body.

Officials say Donovan, a family practice physician who worked for Mille Lacs County Health System for 27 years, was fatally hit along the highway while walking her dogs at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Donovan’s family and investigators announced a $10,000 reward for information on her death in January, and the hospital system recently updated its billboards to ask for tips in the case.

The State Patrol is asking anyone with any information to contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026 or at jason.brown@state.mn.us.