Wuollet Bakery closing location in Edina’s 50th and France

Another Wuollet Bakery location is closing its doors in the metro.

The company stated that Saturday is the last day of business for the Wuollet Bakery location at 3608 West 50th Street in south Minneapolis/Edina’s 50th & France.

In a statement, the business said that the building has been sold and that they are moving to “Wuollet 2.0,” which will also be located in Edina.

“We want to thank all of our loyal customers, especially those who live in this neighborhood, for your years of support and encouragement,” the company said. “Our restructuring to reorganize for a better future includes making changes to some of our bakery retail locations, but it certainly does not mean we’re going out of business. Look for good things to come from us!”

Any existing orders will be available for pickup this weekend.

Wuollet Bakery still has four locations across the metro, with two in Minneapolis, one in Robbinsdale and one in Anoka.

This comes after the Wuollet Bakery locations on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue and in Wayzata closed last year.