Wayzata bakery abruptly closes, searching for new location

A Wayzata bakery and cafe has closed unexpectedly for an unknown amount of time.

Wuollet Bakery confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday that its Wayzata location is closed “for the time being.”

A spokesperson for the bakery added, “We do want to continue to provide our delicious baked goods in the Wayzata area and are looking at several other potential retail locations.”

The website for the bakery notes that its Wayzata location is temporarily closed.

Wuollet Bakery has several other locations, including in Uptown, downtown Minneapolis, St. Paul, Hastings, Edina and Robbinsdale.