Wuollet Bakery on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue closes its doors

A well-known St. Paul bakery location will be closing down after decades of service.

Wuollet Bakery tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it has closed its location on Grand Avenue.

The location had served St. Paul for over 30 years, providing a variety of pastries to hungry residents as well as a vast selection of baked goods for any occasion.

While a formal statement from CEO Eric Shogren says the Grand Ave Bakery building “is in desperate need of repairs” and the timing to close the store isn’t ideal, it is “necessary while we work on recapitalizing our business.”

However, Shogren did hint that the company was looking into reopening at a new location in St. Paul.

“Yes, regrettably, our St Paul Grand Ave retail location of more than 30 years is closed,” Shogren wrote to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Please stay tuned for news of a Wuollet’s Re-Granding Opening somewhere else on Grand Ave in the near future.”

This closure comes after three of the company’s other locations – Hastings, Wayzata and downtown Minneapolis – closed earlier this year.