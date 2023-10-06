Woman who helped Mall of America shooters evade police will not serve time behind bars

A Bloomington woman was sentenced in Hennepin County Court on Friday after pleading guilty to obstructing an investigation in connection with a shots fired incident at Mall of America in August 2022.

Selena Raghubir, 24, will not serve any time behind bars. She was sentenced to serve five days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, but had credit for five days already served.

Raghubir was initially charged with two counts of aiding an offender, but she pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation in August of 2023, which carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail.

On Aug. 4, 2022, around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired incident on the west side of Mall of America at the Nike store.

A criminal complaint states that surveillance video shows a group of six men getting into a fight before two of the men walk away and return to fire a gun. The two men — later identified as Shamar Alon Lark and Rashad Jamal May — are then captured on video running out of the north doors of the mall.

RELATED: Man who fired gun in Mall of America sentenced to 3 years in jail

RELATED: Man involved in shots fired at Mall of America sentenced to 120 days work release

Officials say it was determined that Lark and May got into a hotel shuttle at IKEA, which brought them to a nearby Best Western. Denesh Raghubir, the shuttle driver, told officials he had dropped them off at the hotel and had later seen them smoking outside.

RELATED: Man charged with helping MOA shooting suspect dies

Cell phone records show May called Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, who contacted his girlfriend, Selena Raghubir, an assistant manager at the Best Western.

RELATED: Man who helped MOA shooter avoid arrest sentenced to workhouse, 3 years probation

Denesh Raghubir is Selena Raghubir’s cousin, court records show.

The shuttle was captured on surveillance video pulling around the back side of the Best Western, followed by a silver Ford Fusion registered to Selena Raghubir, according to the complaint.

Arnold later admitted to using Selena Raghubir’s car to drive Lark and May to an address in Bloomington after the shots fired incident, the complaint states. Selena Raghubir initially denied receiving any phone calls from Arnold, but cell phone records showed the two exchanged eight calls between the time of the shots fired incident and when Lark and May arrived at the Best Western.

The complaint adds that Selena Raghubir also admitted to deleting texts, contacts, and phone calls on her phone between herself and May and Denesh Raghubir because she thought they would be “suspicious to police.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

3 charged with helping Mall of America shooter; 2 suspects still at large

No injuries reported after shots fired at Mall of America; police still searching for suspects

Mall of America reopens Friday, police seeking shooting suspects