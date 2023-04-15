WATCH LIVE: Barron County officers laid to rest

If you’re watching on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to access the web and view the live stream.

The funeral for the two Wisconsin police officers is taking place on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were shot to death during a traffic stop on April 8 that left the suspect dead, too.

Services are taking place at Cameron High School with visitation starting at 9 a.m. and funeral services beginning around 1 p.m. An obituary for Breidenbach said police honors will immediately follow the service outside of the high school.

Chetek, Wis. police officer Emily Breidenbach (left) and Cameron, Wis. police officer Hunter Scheel. The officers were shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 8, 2023. (Courtesy: Barron County Sheriff's Department)

A procession for the fallen officers is scheduled between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The procession route is expected to take at least an hour from start to finish. Fitzgerald said he expects traffic in the area to be heavy during this time.

Breidenbach and Scheel’s deaths have led to an outpouring of support from the community.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday, a procession was held with law enforcement and community members as their bodies were escorted from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn. back to a funeral home in Barron County.

On Tuesday, the Chetek Police Department announced a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Breidenbach. Cameron Police Department has announced a separate memorial fund for Officer Scheel.