VIDEO: Twin Cities weekend roundup for Jan. 28-29, 2023

The theme of the past weekend, unsurprisingly, was cold and snow. However, tried-and-true Minnesotans knew exactly how to make it fun.

Watch the videos embedded throughout the article below to check out what local businesses and charities were up to over the weekend.

Around the metro

KSTP photographer Clay Conover has your Twin Cities weekend highlights.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival crowned its royalty this weekend, continuing a beloved tradition.

Some of KSTP’s own attended another carnival event, the parade.

On a different note, lots of families took to the Buck Hill slopes this weekend to learn how to ski. The event was tailored to kids who have disabilities.

People who are yearning for warmer temperatures and a whole lot of baseball attended Twinsfest 2023 to meet players and gear up for the upcoming season.

Reporter Andrea Lyon took viewers to a sauna village for a first-time experience.

In other outdoor news, local kids raced in the pediatrician endorsed Kidarod to prove they can keep it moving during slow winter months.

Arts-focused competitors tried their sculpting hand this weekend, and some walked away with winning snow sculptures and a cash prize.

Reporter Andrea Lyon also took us to the State fairgrounds this weekend to show people young and old braving the bitter cold for snow sculptures.

From the studio

KSTP anchors Alex Jokich and Brett Hoffland have your weekend interviews.

Erin Lavelle joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Saturday morning to describe Art Shanty Projects‘ “Plan Beach.”

Thousands of Minnesotans once again flocked to frozen lakes to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

In honor of Black History Month in February, the Minnesota nonprofit Youth Performance Company is presenting “Inspired by Claudette and Rosa,” a play by local playwright Laura Mann Hill.

Last but not least, winter lovers will have a reason to celebrate the season next month with Maple Grove’s Wonders of Winter.

