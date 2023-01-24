VIDEO: Twin Cities weekend roundup for Jan. 21-22, 2023

Members of Asian communities around the Twin Cities celebrated the Lunar New Year this past weekend, and Minnesotans continued to celebrate nice weather with snow-related festivities.

Watch the videos embedded throughout the article to see what your neighbors were up to this Saturday and Sunday.

Around the metro

KSTP’s news crews have your Twin Cities weekend highlights.

Construction equipment isn’t just around in the summer! Reporter Andrea Lyon covered a special project soon to come to fruition in St. Paul.

In Minneapolis, Art Shanty creators called “Plan Beach” as they moved to land due to warmer than average lake ice temperatures.

Some folks were still able to get out on the ice, though. Photojournalist Joel Doering captured the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships action this past weekend.

There was something for everyone in Minnesota’s outdoors this weekend. Check out this video of the Chromie Homie Ice Fishing Extravaganza, an event held for people with disabilities.

A Minnesota team took home the world title for snow sculpting, and Minnesotans can go check the work out now in their home state.

The Asia Mall in Eden Prairie was one place people celebrated the Year of the Rabbit. Reporter Brittney Ermon showed us the “sea of red” Sunday in the metro.

From the studio

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchors Brett Hoffland and Alex Jokich have your weekend interviews.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival is upon us, and we brought in a spokesperson to tell carnival-goers what’s new this year.

Also coming soon to the Twin Cities is an art experience titled “Sonder.”

If you’re interested in helping local children, check out the cause for the upcoming Crescent Cove Gala.

Last but not least, more than 200 cats are ready to say “check MEOW-t” to the judges at the annual Saintly City Cat Club championship show.

