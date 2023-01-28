Polar Plunge for Special Olympics kicks off Saturday

Thousands of Minnesotans are once again flocking to frozen lakes to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

Despite the cold temps, the Polar Plunge kicks off its 25th year Saturday with events in Mound, White Bear Lake and Willmar/Spicer.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Bill Fish, the executive vice president of development for Special Olympics Minnesota, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Saturday morning to discuss the event.